Assembling a File Package

You assemble a File package by creating a root directory that contains subdirectories, source files, and configuration files.

For detailed explanation and examples of the configuration files you include in a package, refer to the following topics:

Control File Attributes

Installation Target Roots

Instructions XML for File Packages

Before you build a File package, assemble all appropriate source files and subdirectories into a single root directory.

Create a root directory to hold all components of the File package. For example: C:\temp\MyFilePkg Inside the root directory, create a control subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyFilePkg\control Inside the control subdirectory, create a control file. Using a text editor, create a new document. Enter all control file attributes and values needed for your package. Enter file for the XB-Plugin attribute to indicate that the package is a File package. Save the file as control and omit the file extension. Inside the root directory, create a data subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyFilePkg\data Inside the data subdirectory, create one or more installation target subdirectories. The subdirectories you create specify where Package Manager installs the files in that subdirectory. For example, if you create C:\temp\MyFilePkg\data\Desktop , Package Manager installs any files inside that subdirectory to the Desktop. (Optional) Inside the data subdirectory, create an instructions file. Using a text editor, create a new document. Enter all appropriate elements and attributes for your package. Save the file as instructions and omit the file extension. Inside the root directory, create a Debian binary file. This file declares conformity to the Debian standard. For more information, visit debian.org. Using a text editor, create a new document. Enter 2.0 Save the file as debian-binary and omit the file extension.