Information 19427: Found LabVIEW Project Files Within Another Project

The following project files were referenced by another project and are not processed:
A LabVIEW project included in the distribution references one or more other LabVIEW project files. NI Package Builder does not process these nested project files.
This situation does not cause any issues with the current distributin. To prevent this message from displaying and to ensure that these projects are processed in the case that steps reference the files in the project dynamically, add the projects directly to the input pane and include it in a package.