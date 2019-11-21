Information 19425: Could Not Record Project Library Contents

Contents of project libraries included in the deployment were not recorded because LabVIEW is not responding.

Why does this information occur?

The deployment utility could not obtain the contents of the deployed project libraries. Future patch deployments you create with this .tsd file will not warn about mismatched contents in project libraries. This situation has no effect on the deployed files and affects only the warnings displayed by future patch deployments that use this deployment as the dependent deployment.

How do I resolve this information?

Create the deployment again.