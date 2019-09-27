Information 19419: LabVIEW Projects Consolidation Failed because of Conflict between Loose VIs and VIs Project References

Cannot consolidate LabVIEW projects because some VIs are referenced by test sequences in the context of a LabVIEW project and outside the context of a LabVIEW project.

Why does this information occur?

The deployment includes sequence files that refer to VIs using a LabVIEW project and without using a LabVIEW project, and you have enabled the Consolidate Files Projects Share option in the LabVIEW VI Options dialog box. For example, you have one top-level VI in a step configured to call the VI in the context of a LabVIEW project and another VI called in a step configured to call the VI without using a LabVIEW project.

How do I resolve this information?