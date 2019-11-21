Error -19026: Invalid Project

Could not locate VIs the following projects reference:

Why does this error occur?

NI Package Builder could not obtain the list of VIs the specified project references, which might happen because the active version of the LabVIEW development system cannot open the project file.

How do I resolve this error?

Ensure that the project can be opened in the active version of LabVIEW. If the project requires a later LabVIEW version, close all versions of LabVIEW open on the computer, then open the correct LabVIEW version to set a new version of LabVIEW as the active version for NI Package Builder.