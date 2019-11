Error -19025: Packed Project Libraries Open in LabVIEW Development System

The following packed project libraries are open in the active LabVIEW development system. Close and restart the LabVIEW development system to unload all files.

Why does this error occur?

One or more packed project libraries are open in the active version of the LabVIEW development system while creating the deployment, which can lead to cross-linking of other VIs in the distribution.

How do I resolve this error?

Restart the LabVIEW development system to close all packed project libraries in memory.