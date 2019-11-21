Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Error -19014: Empty Path Specified for TestStand Deployment Utility Option

Last Modified: November 11, 2019

The following empty paths are invalid:

Why does this error occur?

One or more TestStand Deployment Utility options have not been specified.

How do I resolve this error?

Update the path specified for the deployment utility option. The error message specifies which path to update:
  • Update the Default Installer Directory option on the Installer Options tab.
  • Update the Create Program Item option on the Distributed Files tab.
  • Update the Shortcuts options in the Shortcuts dialog box, which you can launch from the Distributed Files tab.
  • Update the SubVI Location option in the LabVIEW VI Options dialog box, which you can launch from the Distributed Files tab.
  • Update the Default Installation Subdirectory option on the Installer Options tab.
  • Update the Start Menu Item Group option on the Installer Options tab.

