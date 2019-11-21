Error -16520: Required Support Package Not Installed.

Package Builder support for TestStand is disabled because required support package '[Required Package Name]' is not installed. To install the support the package, navigate to the 'Installed' tab in NI Package Manager, then find the package 'NI Package Builder'. On the right side of the package entry, click the gear button to launch the 'Install Related Packages' dialog. In this dialog, ensure that '[Required Package Name]' is selected, then complete the installation. See NI Package Builder Help for more information on installing support for TestStand.

Why does this error occur?

In order to use NI Package Builder TestStand features, you must install the TestStand Support package corresponding to the current version of TestStand. Refer to the details of this message to see which package is required.

How do I resolve this error?

You must install the corresponding support package for supported versions of TestStand. If you are connected to the internet, you can use NI Package Manager to add support packages by navigating to the 'Installed' tab in NI Package Manager and selecting the 'NI Package Builder' package. On the right side of the package item, click the gear button to launch the 'Install Related Packages' dialog. In this dialog, ensure that the package specified in the error message is selected, then proceed with the installation. If your system in not connected to the internet, you can uninstall, then reinstall NI Package Builder, selecting the required support packages for TestStand when prompted.