Error -16512: TestStand Invalid Architecture Combination

Cannot Deploy Files to TestStand-Specific Target Root directory if packages use different architectures

Why does this error occur?

One or more files in the distribution are being deployed to a target root directory. The location to which these files will be installed changes based on the 'supported OS' setting for the package. FOr this reason, if your solution contains packages with different settings for the 'Supported OS', you cannot use the TestStand target root directories as a file destination.

How do I resolve this error?

Choose a single value for the 'supported OS' setting for all packages in the solution, or do not deploy files to TestStand-specific target root directories. If you need to use different values for these settings and you want to deploy files to TestStand directories, use a seperate solution to contain the packages for each 'Supported OS' value you use.