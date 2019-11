Error -16077: Cannot Read Suite

An error occurred while obtaining the suite definition file: '[suite path]'.

Why does this error occur?

NI Package Builder invokes NI Package Manager to obtain the list of deployable packages included in a package installer. An error occured in NI Package Manager while performing this operation.

How do I resolve this error?

Refer to the error details provided by NI Package Manager for more information on the cause of the error.