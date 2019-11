Error -16032: Non-Admin Cannot Register Solution Extension

The Package Builder solution extension (.pbs) could not be registered because the current user account does not have administrator privileges.

Why does this error occur?

When installing Package Builder, the *.pbs file extension is registered with Windows to allow Package Builder solution files to be opened in Package Builder by default. This registration requires administrator privileges.

How do I resolve this error?

Install NI Package Builder again with administrator privileges.