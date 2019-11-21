Error -16020: Cannot Load Discovery Exclusions From File

Cannot load discovery exclusions from file: '[full path to DiscoveryExclusion.txt]'.

Why does this error occur?

NI Package Builder specifies a set of exclusions in the specified file, which define a set of files which will not be included when discovering dependencies of files. The discovery exclusion file could not be loaded or a default file could not be created at the specified path.

How do I resolve this error?

Check that the file path can be accessed with current user privileges. If the file does not exist, check that a file can be created at the specified path.