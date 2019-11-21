Error -16017: Discovery Exclusion Regex Failed

Discovery exclusion regular expression creation failed with the pattern: '[path to match]'. Default exclusions will be used.

Why does this error occur?

Discovery exclusions loaded from the discovery exclusion file are used to prevent discovery from finding files in specified directories. Regular expressions can be used to specify the excluded directories. There is an error in the format of the specified discovery exclusion regular expression.

How do I resolve this error?

Open the file %LocalAppData%\National Instruments\Package Builder\DiscoveryExclusion.txt and verify that the [Exclude Paths] contains entries that are valid regular expressions.