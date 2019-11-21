Error -16011: Files Failed to Copy

Copy of [file count] files failed.

Why does this error occur?

One or more files could not be copied to a new location.

How do I resolve this error?

Refer to the message details for more information about each copy error. If the message details contain the phrase 'Could not find a part of the path', the error is likely occurring because the destination file paths are longer than the operating system maximum of 260 characters. To prevent this issue, move your solution files to a shorter directory to ensure that paths for file destinations are never more than 260 characters.