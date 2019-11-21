You can change the attributes for each new package by selecting the package in the Packages pane and then using the Properties pane to change the editable properties. The pane greys out uneditable read-only properties.
|Property
|Details
|Display name
|The name of the package which will show in package management software, such as NI Package Manager. Use the following conventions for package display names:
|Output directory
|The path on disk where NI Package Builder will generate the package file. NI Package Builder also creates a package stage directory in this location, which contains the files used to generate the package.
|Package name
|The package name, which uniquely identifies the package. Use the following guidelines for naming a package:
|Supported OS
|
Sets the operating system and bitness compatibility. Available options are:
|Category
|Specifies the purpose of the package file.
|Version (next build)
|Sets the version for the next build of the package.
|Version field to increment
|Sets whether the major or minor version is incremented for each build. You can set this to None to manually edit the version.
|Maintainer
|The person or group responsible for maintaining the package.
|Contact email
|Sets the email to use to contact the maintainer or company for the package.
|Homepage
|The URL for the owner’s homepage.
|Synopsis
|Single line of text that briefly explains the purpose of the package.
|Description
|Detailed text that describes the package content.
|Include with runtime deployment package
|Specifies whether you want to include this package in your run-time deployment.
|Display in NI Package Manager products
|Specifies whether to show this package in the list of installed products in NI Package Manager.
|Custom executes
|Launches the Create Custom Executes dialog, where you can define custom executes to control your package’s behavior.