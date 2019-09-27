Use the Packages pane to create and edit packages and package behavior.
Use the Packages options to add new packages to a solution, to build packages, to set dependencies for packages, and add installation constraints for packages.
|Icon
|Action
|Details
|New Package
|Use to create a new package.
|Delete Selected Packages
|Use to delete the currently selected package.
|Add Dependency
|Use to add a package dependency directly using the drop-down checkboxes (if any) or using the Add Dependency to Package ‘<PackageName>’ dialog.
|Build All Packages
|Use to build all packages (including dependent files and other packages) included in the currently open solution file.
|Open Output Location
|Use to open the output package file location in Windows Explorer.
|Expand All
|Use to expand all collapsed packages.
|Collapse All
|Use to collapse all expanded packages.