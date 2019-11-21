Defining Package Relationships

You may configure packages to have relationships to other packages. Such relationship indicate that the package contents require another package to be installed before the first package can work correctly or can even run. Other relationships indicate packages that are optional but enhance the use of the contents. NI Package Builder can set relationships for packages with dependencies based on relation, constraints, version, and package name. Access these properties for each package using the Properties pane.

Options for Relationships

Relationships are used to define the types of dependencies packages can declare between themselves, which defines the install behavior for the package.

Setting the relationship for a package affects whether the package is selected by default in NI Package Manager at install time.

Relationship Purpose Effect on Package Install Behavior Depends The package requires the installation of this package. "Depends" packages are always installed by NI Package Manager with no option for the installer to disable. Recommends Declares a strong but non-required dependency. Used when a package is not required but is expected for all usual situations. "Recommends" packages are included by default, but the user can deselect them when installing the package installer. Suggests Declares a weak but non-required dependency. For example, Package A is useful for enhancing Package B, but is not required. "Suggests" packages are not selected by default in the Select step of installation for the package in NI Package Manager.

Note Package Builder does not currently support the following relationships: Enhances, Supplements, Replaces, Provides, and Conflicts.

Note Package Builder does not support specifying alternate package relationships, i.e., package A (<=2.0) | package B (>= 3.0).

Options for Constraints

Relationships may only exist for certain versions of the package. In order to restrict the relationship to specific versions, use constraints. Using the “>=” constraint is the recommended practice so that dependencies may be upgraded without invalidating the state of your package.

Setting the constraint for a package affects whether the package is installed, based upon on the existing version of the package on the target machine at install time.

For instance, if you depend on Package A with the “=” constraint and a version “1.0”, the installation of your package prevents Package A from upgrading to “1.1” without uninstalling your package.

You are not required to set a constraint. However, you should include a minimum version (“>=”) constraint so that you do not have to test the package contents against all released versions of the dependent package.

Constraint Effect on Package Install Behavior Any version Any package version satisfies the dependency relationship. > The package version must be later than a specific version to satisfy the dependency relationship. >= The package version must be later or equal to a specific version to satisfy the dependency relationship. = The package version must be exactly equal to a specific version to satisfy the dependency relationship. <= The package version must be earlier or equal to a specific version to satisfy the dependency relationship. < The package version must be earlier than to a specific version to satisfy the dependency relationship.

Version Type

The Version Type defaults to Auto-update which is the recommended setting. Auto-update allows each build to incorporate the latest version of the package. Setting the Version Type to Custom allows you to edit the version; however, changing the default setting could result in unexpected behavior.