Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Table Of Contents

Warnings, Errors, and Messages

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 25, 2019

This help file contains detailed information about the warnings, errors, and messages that NI Package Builder returns.

Warnings

The following table lists NI Package Builder warning codes, which indicate issues that do not break the distribution but might cause problems.

Code Description
16001 Cannot Drop Item Into Editor
16002 Could Not Discover Dependencies
16005 Invalid Product Installer
16006 Cannot Drop Duplicate Named Items in Editor Target
16007 Loading Solution Warnings
16009 Product Not Found in Package Installer
16010 Cannot Promote Virtual Source Items
16012 Discovery Missing Dependencies
16035 No Auto-Incremented Versions To Save
16040 Plugin Discover For File Failed
16051 Feed Packages Build Unsuccessful
16052 Package With No Files
16058 References To Missing Packages
16060 Distribution Item In NI Directory
16061 Discover Not Performed on Missing Input Items
16500 TestStand Dependency Not Included
16503 TestStand Property Node Step Deployed Without a LabVIEW Project
16504 Nested TestStand Workspaces Not Supported
16505 File Not Found While Updating TestStand Sequence Dependency Paths
16508 Could Not Load a TestStand Sequence File
16509 Cannot Find TestStand Environment Root Directory
16510 Cannot Find TestStand Environment Package
16511 TestStand Step References Files By Expression
16513 TestStand Project Dependencies Not Found
16514 TestStand Include All Files in LabVIEW Project Failed
16515 TestStand Cannot Update Step Specified by Variable Expression
16516 Unable to Update Code Module Path in Sequence File
19202 Code Module Paths not Updated (Warning)
19203 Absolute Path in Step Type
19206 Top-Level and SubVI In Different Destinations
19209 File Destinations Changed To Prevent Conflict
19219 Could Not Rebuild Distribution VIs

Errors

The following table lists NI Package Builder error codes, which indicate issues you must fix before the distribution can succeed.

Code Description
-16003 Cannot Build Empty Package Installer
-16004 Cannot Initialize LabVIEW Deployment Support Library
-16008 Extension Handled By Multiple Support Packages
-16011 Files Failed to Copy
-16013 Cannot Find Package Dependency
-16014 Unable to Delete File
-16015 Cannot Create Package Staging Directory
-16016 Unable to Delete Directory
-16017 Discovery Exclusion Regex Failed
-16018 Cannot Load Protected Directories
-16019 Cannot Load Protected Directories From File
-16020 Cannot Load Discovery Exclusions From File
-16022 Error Occurred While Cleaning Output Directory
-16023 Cannot Create Feed Stage Directory
-16024 Error Occurred While Discovering Dependencies
-16025 Error Obtaining Installed Packages
-16026 An Error Occurred While Performing Analysis
-16027 NI Package Manager Reported an Error
-16028 Discovery Exclusion File Read Error
-16029 Discovery Exclusion File Write Error
-16030 Cli Error
-16031 Cannot Register Solution Extension
-16032 Non-Admin Cannot Register Solution Extension
-16033 Cannot Unregister Solution Extension
-16034 Non-admin Cannot Unregister Solution Extension
-16036 Invalid Solution Path
-16037 Solution Path Too Long
-16038 Solution Load Failure
-16039 Solution Save Failure
-16041 Error Occurred in Support Component
-16042 Plugin Discover Failed
-16043 Plugin Cannot Get Default Protected Directories
-16044 Plugin Cannot Get Default Path
-16045 Plugin Cannot Get Default Company Exclusions
-16046 Plugin Cannot Get Build Summary
-16047 Plugin Analysis Failure
-16048 Plugin Staging Failed
-16049 Product Support Failed
-16050 Feed Packages Never Built
-16053 Package Validation Errors Found
-16054 Distribution Item Has Invalid Property Values
-16055 Package Relationship Validation Errors Found
-16056 Package Installer or Repository Validation Errors Found
-16057 Disconnected Items Found
-16059 NI Package Manager Is Not Installed
-16062 Solution Log File Open Failed
-16063 Internal Log File Open Failed
-16064 On-Disk Installer Missing Product
-16066 Invalid Protected Directory
-16067 Solution Corrupted
-16069 File IO Error During Construct
-16070 Cannot Build Package Installer
-16071 Cannot Change File Attribute
-16072 Cannot Create Path
-16073 Certificates Not Available
-16074 Cannot Find Package Installer
-16075 Cannot Get Deployable Products from Installer
-16076 Cannot Get Available Packages
-16077 Cannot Read Suite
-16078 Cannot Get Packages from Cache
-16079 Cannot Get Package Dependencies
-16080 Cannot Download Packages
-16081 Cannot Get Package Metadata
-16082 Cannot Get Repo Contents
-16083 Cannot Build Repo
-16084 Unexpected Exception
-16085 Solution File Not Found
-16507 Error Initializing TestStand
-16512 TestStand Invalid Architecture Combination
-16517 Cannot Export Module in TestStand Sequence File
-19001 File Not Found
-19006 Broken VIs
-19010 Deployment Requires LabVIEW Development System
-19011 Deployment Contains No Files or Components
-19014 Empty Path Specified for TestStand Deployment Utility Option
-19024 Projects Open in LabVIEW Development System
-19025 Packed Project Libraries Open in LabVIEW Development System
-19026 Invalid Project
-19031 Inconsistent Capitalization in Sequence Files
-19033 Cannot Load Distribution VIs
-19034 Cannot Call Distribution VIs
-19035 Duplicate Files Included in Deployment
-19037 Packed Library Cannot Set Relative Path To Dependencies
-19039 Feature Not Supported In Active LabVIEW Version
-19040 Cannot Delete File
-19041 Cannot Copy Files
-19052 Problem Reading Dependencies
-19053 VI Version Later Than Active Version
-19054 Packed Library Cannot Be Opened
-19057 VI Namespace Mismatch

Information

The following table lists NI Package Builder informational messages that do not break a distribution but might lead to unexpected or unintended behavior. Review these messages carefully to determine if you need to take action to resolve them.

Code Description
16021 Settings Updated From Package Architecture Change
16065 Process During Staging Option Not Selected for Files
16068 Discovery Excluded Files
16501 Required Python Interpreter Versions Detected in TestStand Steps
16502 Python Virtual Directories are Specified in TestStand Steps
16506 TestStand Sequence Dependency Path Was Not Updated
19410 Files Moved to LLB
19415 LabVIEW Project Consolidation Failed because Projects Contain Different Conditional Disable Symbols
19416 LabVIEW Project Consolidation Failed because of File Conflicts
19418 LabVIEW Projects Consolidation Failed because of Error Creating Project
19419 LabVIEW Projects Consolidation Failed because of Conflict between Loose VIs and VIs Project References
19425 Could Not Record Project Library Contents
19427 Found LabVIEW Project Files Within Another Project
19436 Merge Failed Loose VIs With Multiple Destinations
19438 Cannot Read DLL Dependencies

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics