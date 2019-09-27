This help file contains detailed information about the warnings, errors, and messages that NI Package Builder returns.
The following table lists NI Package Builder warning codes, which indicate issues that do not break the distribution but might cause problems.
|Code
|Description
|16001
|Cannot Drop Item Into Editor
|16002
|Could Not Discover Dependencies
|16005
|Invalid Product Installer
|16006
|Cannot Drop Duplicate Named Items in Editor Target
|16007
|Loading Solution Warnings
|16009
|Product Not Found in Package Installer
|16010
|Cannot Promote Virtual Source Items
|16012
|Discovery Missing Dependencies
|16035
|No Auto-Incremented Versions To Save
|16040
|Plugin Discover For File Failed
|16051
|Feed Packages Build Unsuccessful
|16052
|Package With No Files
|16058
|References To Missing Packages
|16060
|Distribution Item In NI Directory
|16061
|Discover Not Performed on Missing Input Items
|16500
|TestStand Dependency Not Included
|16503
|TestStand Property Node Step Deployed Without a LabVIEW Project
|16504
|Nested TestStand Workspaces Not Supported
|16505
|File Not Found While Updating TestStand Sequence Dependency Paths
|16508
|Could Not Load a TestStand Sequence File
|16509
|Cannot Find TestStand Environment Root Directory
|16510
|Cannot Find TestStand Environment Package
|16511
|TestStand Step References Files By Expression
|16513
|TestStand Project Dependencies Not Found
|16514
|TestStand Include All Files in LabVIEW Project Failed
|16515
|TestStand Cannot Update Step Specified by Variable Expression
|16516
|Unable to Update Code Module Path in Sequence File
|19202
|Code Module Paths not Updated (Warning)
|19203
|Absolute Path in Step Type
|19206
|Top-Level and SubVI In Different Destinations
|19209
|File Destinations Changed To Prevent Conflict
|19219
|Could Not Rebuild Distribution VIs
The following table lists NI Package Builder error codes, which indicate issues you must fix before the distribution can succeed.
|Code
|Description
|-16003
|Cannot Build Empty Package Installer
|-16004
|Cannot Initialize LabVIEW Deployment Support Library
|-16008
|Extension Handled By Multiple Support Packages
|-16011
|Files Failed to Copy
|-16013
|Cannot Find Package Dependency
|-16014
|Unable to Delete File
|-16015
|Cannot Create Package Staging Directory
|-16016
|Unable to Delete Directory
|-16017
|Discovery Exclusion Regex Failed
|-16018
|Cannot Load Protected Directories
|-16019
|Cannot Load Protected Directories From File
|-16020
|Cannot Load Discovery Exclusions From File
|-16022
|Error Occurred While Cleaning Output Directory
|-16023
|Cannot Create Feed Stage Directory
|-16024
|Error Occurred While Discovering Dependencies
|-16025
|Error Obtaining Installed Packages
|-16026
|An Error Occurred While Performing Analysis
|-16027
|NI Package Manager Reported an Error
|-16028
|Discovery Exclusion File Read Error
|-16029
|Discovery Exclusion File Write Error
|-16030
|Cli Error
|-16031
|Cannot Register Solution Extension
|-16032
|Non-Admin Cannot Register Solution Extension
|-16033
|Cannot Unregister Solution Extension
|-16034
|Non-admin Cannot Unregister Solution Extension
|-16036
|Invalid Solution Path
|-16037
|Solution Path Too Long
|-16038
|Solution Load Failure
|-16039
|Solution Save Failure
|-16041
|Error Occurred in Support Component
|-16042
|Plugin Discover Failed
|-16043
|Plugin Cannot Get Default Protected Directories
|-16044
|Plugin Cannot Get Default Path
|-16045
|Plugin Cannot Get Default Company Exclusions
|-16046
|Plugin Cannot Get Build Summary
|-16047
|Plugin Analysis Failure
|-16048
|Plugin Staging Failed
|-16049
|Product Support Failed
|-16050
|Feed Packages Never Built
|-16053
|Package Validation Errors Found
|-16054
|Distribution Item Has Invalid Property Values
|-16055
|Package Relationship Validation Errors Found
|-16056
|Package Installer or Repository Validation Errors Found
|-16057
|Disconnected Items Found
|-16059
|NI Package Manager Is Not Installed
|-16062
|Solution Log File Open Failed
|-16063
|Internal Log File Open Failed
|-16064
|On-Disk Installer Missing Product
|-16066
|Invalid Protected Directory
|-16067
|Solution Corrupted
|-16069
|File IO Error During Construct
|-16070
|Cannot Build Package Installer
|-16071
|Cannot Change File Attribute
|-16072
|Cannot Create Path
|-16073
|Certificates Not Available
|-16074
|Cannot Find Package Installer
|-16075
|Cannot Get Deployable Products from Installer
|-16076
|Cannot Get Available Packages
|-16077
|Cannot Read Suite
|-16078
|Cannot Get Packages from Cache
|-16079
|Cannot Get Package Dependencies
|-16080
|Cannot Download Packages
|-16081
|Cannot Get Package Metadata
|-16082
|Cannot Get Repo Contents
|-16083
|Cannot Build Repo
|-16084
|Unexpected Exception
|-16085
|Solution File Not Found
|-16507
|Error Initializing TestStand
|-16512
|TestStand Invalid Architecture Combination
|-16517
|Cannot Export Module in TestStand Sequence File
|-19001
|File Not Found
|-19006
|Broken VIs
|-19010
|Deployment Requires LabVIEW Development System
|-19011
|Deployment Contains No Files or Components
|-19014
|Empty Path Specified for TestStand Deployment Utility Option
|-19024
|Projects Open in LabVIEW Development System
|-19025
|Packed Project Libraries Open in LabVIEW Development System
|-19026
|Invalid Project
|-19031
|Inconsistent Capitalization in Sequence Files
|-19033
|Cannot Load Distribution VIs
|-19034
|Cannot Call Distribution VIs
|-19035
|Duplicate Files Included in Deployment
|-19037
|Packed Library Cannot Set Relative Path To Dependencies
|-19039
|Feature Not Supported In Active LabVIEW Version
|-19040
|Cannot Delete File
|-19041
|Cannot Copy Files
|-19052
|Problem Reading Dependencies
|-19053
|VI Version Later Than Active Version
|-19054
|Packed Library Cannot Be Opened
|-19057
|VI Namespace Mismatch
The following table lists NI Package Builder informational messages that do not break a distribution but might lead to unexpected or unintended behavior. Review these messages carefully to determine if you need to take action to resolve them.
|Code
|Description
|16021
|Settings Updated From Package Architecture Change
|16065
|Process During Staging Option Not Selected for Files
|16068
|Discovery Excluded Files
|16501
|Required Python Interpreter Versions Detected in TestStand Steps
|16502
|Python Virtual Directories are Specified in TestStand Steps
|16506
|TestStand Sequence Dependency Path Was Not Updated
|19410
|Files Moved to LLB
|19415
|LabVIEW Project Consolidation Failed because Projects Contain Different Conditional Disable Symbols
|19416
|LabVIEW Project Consolidation Failed because of File Conflicts
|19418
|LabVIEW Projects Consolidation Failed because of Error Creating Project
|19419
|LabVIEW Projects Consolidation Failed because of Conflict between Loose VIs and VIs Project References
|19425
|Could Not Record Project Library Contents
|19427
|Found LabVIEW Project Files Within Another Project
|19436
|Merge Failed Loose VIs With Multiple Destinations
|19438
|Cannot Read DLL Dependencies