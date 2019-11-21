Determining Input File Dependencies

Note The below information assumes TestStand 2019 or later is installed.

NI Package Builder supports discovering dependencies for .seq, .tsw, and .tpj files; analyzes configured distributions in the solution to ensure there are no errors within each distribution or within dependencies for the distribution; and builds the solution by first copying all the files to a staging directory and updating references to the changed filepaths for any dependencies.

Note A .tpj file can be referenced via a .tsw file, but cannot be added as a top-level item in the Inputs pane.

Discovery is the process of determining file dependencies for these TestStand files within Package Builder. Discovery happens as part of the build process for any input files or manually using the Discover All Items button or when a new input item is added to the Inputs pane.

Note If any top-level file changes, you need to re-discover file dependencies to ensure that all files are included in package.