Updating Existing Repositories

Last Modified: November 20, 2019
In some cases, you may need to update an existing repository. For example, if you want to add new packages to the feed of a repository that was not created by NI Package Builder, you must update the repository. Use the NI Package Manager command line interface (CLI) to update these repositories.
  1. Build the package(s) to this Package Builder solution.
  2. Place the package in a directory. You can place the package either in the same source directory as the other packages in the feed or in a different directory.
  3. Open a command prompt.
  4. Within the command prompt, change directories to the installed location of NI Package Manager. The default location is C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager.
  5. Run the following command: nipkg feed-add-pkg <location of feed> <name and filepath of package(s)>.

NI Package Manager updates the feed manifest files in the C:\externalFeed directory with the package file if you enter the following two commands: 

cd C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager

nipkg feed-add-pkg C:\externalFeed C:\temp\packages\mycompany-myproduct_1.0.0.0_windows_x64.nipkg

