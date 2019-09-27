Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

How to Execute Pre/Post-Install Custom Commands

Last Modified: May 15, 2019
Using the Manage Custom Executes dialog box, you can create custom executes to expand the functionality of your package-based distribution.

Follow these steps to add a custom execute:

  1. Select a package from the Packages pane.
  2. Navigate to Custom executes in the Properties pane and click the […] button to open the Manage Custom Executes dialog.
  3. Select Post All Install from the drop-down menu.
  4. Click the New button to create a new custom execute.
Refer to the following procedures for specific examples of custom executes.

