Creating a New Package

Follow these steps to configure and build a new package containing files you specify.
Packages only support certain target root directories such as [Home] and [Documents]. If the other target root directories do not support your use case, then use [Boot Volume] and add subdirectories to create the desired installation directory. Refer to Target Root Directories for more details.
You should split files across multiple packages if some files may not be changed while other files are frequently updated. For example, the relatively static files can be built into one package and the frequently changing files into another package. If you need to move files from one package to another, you can move them using cut and paste or by using drag-and-drop, and then rebuilding the affected packages.
NI recommends that you leave the Version field to increment option set to either Build or Patch. Either of these settings increments the version number each time you successfully build the package. If you disable this option, always use a version number for the current package build that is higher than the version number for previous package installations. If a user tries to install a new package on a computer that has a previous installation of the package, the version numbers and constraints determine the package installation behavior.