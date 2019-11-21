Inputs Pane

You can use the Inputs pane to add input files and directories as sources for files that you add to packages. This pane contains two subpanes: one view that allows you to set the dependency hierarchy and one view show the source files currently exist on disk. Each subpane is a different representation of the same set of files. All files which are added to packages in the Editor pane must be originate from the Inputs pane.

You can add three different types of inputs:

Select Add File to add either a loose file or a file that has dependencies, such as a TestStand sequence file. Select Add Folder to add many files located in a directory structure, some of which will be deployed. This will also find dependencies within the directory structure. Select Add Folder Without Discovery if you do not need control of which files in a directory structure are deployed — this deploys all files in the directory and any subdirectories.

Inputs Options

Use the Inputs toolbar options to add or remove inputs for a solution, to build packages, to set dependencies for packages, and add installation constraints for packages.

Icon Action Details Add Item Use to add a new file or folder. Remove Selection (Delete) Use to delete the currently selected file or folder. Discover All Items Use to run discovery on any files or folders for which discovery is supported. Make Root Input Item Use to move an input file to a root file location. Select in All Panes Use to display the properties and file location information for the selected file. Expand All Use to expand all collapsed folders. Collapse All Use to collapse all expanded folders.