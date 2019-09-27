How to Distribute Custom Step Types Using NI Package Builder

In order to distribute and use your custom step type using NI Package Builder, you must redistribute your type pallete file, substep code modules, and custom icons to the appropriate directory of the machine you are deploying to.

Note Distributing a sequence file that contains the custom step does not require that you also redistribute the type pallete file, substep code modules, and custom icons because TestStand keeps a copy of each step type used inside a sequence file.

Using the Inputs pane, select Add Item»Add File . Navigate to each of the folders for your type pallete file, substep code modules, and custom icons and add each folder to your inputs. In the directory pane for your package, right-click [TestStand Public Documents] and select Insert Directory. Name the directory Components . Right-click Components and select Insert Directory. Repeat this action three times. Name the directories: Icons , StepTypes , and TypePalettes . Add your icon file to your Icons directory. Add your substep code modules to your StepTypes directory. Add your type palette file to your TypePalettes file. Build the package.

This package installs the appropriate custom step type files into the correct directories so that they will be accessible from TestStand for use.