Info 16600: Project Links Detected

One or more linked files was detected in an included LabVIEW NXG project (.lvproject).

Why does this info occur?

The LabVIEW NXG project links to one or more files that are not under the project directory. The project will have a missing file unless the linked file is accessible at the same relative/absolute location.

How do I resolve this info?

Ensure that the linked files are deployed to the same location relative to the LabVIEW NXG Project.