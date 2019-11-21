Warning 16516: Unable to Update Code Module Path in Sequence File

Unable to update code module path(s) in sequence file step(s) because no relative path exists between the sequence file and the code module (i.e. the sequence file and the code module are in different target root directories)

Why does this warning occur?

One or more sequence file dependencies is being deployed to a different target root directory than the calling sequence file. In this case, NI Package builder does not update the paths to the code module in your sequence file.

How do I resolve this warning?

For each file, verify that the file will be found on the target computer based on the default search directories or the search directories you include in the deployment. Alternatively, change the target root directory of the files to match the calling sequence file