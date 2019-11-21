Warning 16510: Cannot Find TestStand Environment Package

Cannot find package '[Directory]' for the TestStand environment file. The TestStand environment file you specified will not be included in the distribution.

Why does this warning occur?

The Destination Package you specified to include the TestStand Environment file in the TestStand options is not a valid target Root Directory. This can occur if the specified package was deleted from the solution.

How do I resolve this warning?

In the TestStand options, navigate to the advanced settings tab and select an alternative package destination for the TestStand Environment file.