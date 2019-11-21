Warning 16508: Could Not Load a TestStand Sequence File

NI Package Builder was unable to load the TestStand sequence file. See the message Details for specific information on the sequence file and the error details.

Why does this warning occur?

NI Package Builder was unable to load a TestStand sequence file to discover its dependencies.

How do I resolve this warning?

Ensure that you have TestStand 2019 or later Installed, and that you have set it as the active TestStand version using the TestStand Version Selector. Open the specified sequence file in the TestStand sequence editor, and verify that the file can be loaded.