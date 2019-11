Warning 16505: File Not Found While Updating TestStand Sequence Dependency Paths

Could not update dependency path(s) in a sequence file during staging. The dependency was not found in a package.

Why does this warning occur?

One or more sequence file dependencies was not included in any packages in the distribution. In this case, NI Package builder does not update the paths to the dependency in your sequence file.

How do I resolve this warning?

Ensure that the specified sequence file dependencies are included in a package.