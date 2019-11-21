Warning 16007: Loading Solution Warnings

One or more warnings detected while loading the following solution file: '[solution path]'. Saving the solution could cause data loss in the solution file.

Why does this warning occur?

The solution was not able to load completely because one or more support packages have not been installed. Saving the solution can cause any data related to these support packages to be removed from the solution file.

How do I resolve this warning?

Use the message details to determine which support packages are missing from your system and install them using NI Package Manager. Ensure that a backup copy of the solution file exists before saving the file, because dependency information for missing packages will be lost when saving the file.