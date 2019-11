Warning 16005: Invalid Product Installer

One or more product installers cannot be loaded.

Why does this warning occur?

An error occurred while loading the product installer information for the specified products. The error could be that the file is not found, or that the installer is corrupted.

How do I resolve this warning?

Either place the installer in the same location it was before, or use the Installers and Repositories pane to remove the dependency on the product installer.