Warning 16001: Cannot Drop Item Into Editor

Items could not be added to the following target: '[target name]'.

Why does this warning occur?

You dragged a file into the Editor, but the file cannot be added to the specified package. You cannot include the same file in multiple packages within the same solution.

How do I resolve this warning?

Use the Editor to find the package where the file is included, then move or delete the file before adding it to another package.