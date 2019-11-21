Error -19054: Packed Library Cannot Be Opened

A packed library called by one of the top-level VIs is not saved in the active version of LabVIEW.

Why does this error occur?

One or more of your top-level files are calling into a packed library that was not saved in the active version of the LabVIEW development system. LabVIEW packed project libraries do not contain the source used to create them so they cannot be recompiled by LabVIEW during deployment.

How do I resolve this error?