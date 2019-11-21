Error -19052: Problem Reading Dependencies

LabVIEW reported an error while determining dependency information for one or more top-level VIs. Refer to the error details below for more information.

Why does this error occur?

A VI is saved in an earlier or later version of LabVIEW and cannot be opened in the active version of LabVIEW.

The namespace of a VI is not valid, which can happen if you add or remove a VI from a library without saving the VI and the library.

The VI does not exist on disk. This error occurs when NI Package Builder encounters an unexpected problem when attempting to obtain information about the dependencies of a top-level VI. This error can occur in the following cases:

How do I resolve this error?