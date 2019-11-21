Error -19040: Cannot Delete File

Cannot delete the following files:
Why does this error occur?
The specified files cannot be deleted because another process has the files locked. If you have run the sequence files from the image folder, another application, such as TestStand, might still have the files open.
How do I resolve this error?
Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
- In the sequence editor, select File»Unload All Modules.
- Close all files, projects, and VIs open in the active version of the LabVIEW development system.
- Close other programs that might be using the file.