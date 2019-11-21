Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Error -19039: Feature Not Supported In Active LabVIEW Version

The active version of the LabVIEW development system does not support the following features:\n

Why does this error occur?

The active version of the LabVIEW development system does not support one or more features used in the test system.

How do I resolve this error?

Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
  • Close the currently active version of the LabVIEW development system and launch a version of the LabVIEW development system that supports the features specified.
  • Modify the sequences to remove the features the error message specifies.

