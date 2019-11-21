Error -19039: Feature Not Supported In Active LabVIEW Version

The active version of the LabVIEW development system does not support the following features:\n
Why does this error occur?
The active version of the LabVIEW development system does not support one or more features used in the test system.
How do I resolve this error?
Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
- Close the currently active version of the LabVIEW development system and launch a version of the LabVIEW development system that supports the features specified.
- Modify the sequences to remove the features the error message specifies.