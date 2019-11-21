Error -19035: Duplicate Files Included in Deployment

The following VIs or project libraries have duplicate names.



Why does this error occur?

One or more files deployed to the same target root directory have duplicate qualified names. The active version of the LabVIEW development system uses qualified names to uniquely identify VIs. Having duplicate qualified names can lead to cross-linking and can break the test system or lead to inconsistent results.

How do I resolve this error?