Error -19035: Duplicate Files Included in Deployment

The following VIs or project libraries have duplicate names.\n
Why does this error occur?
One or more files deployed to the same target root directory have duplicate qualified names. The active version of the LabVIEW development system uses qualified names to uniquely identify VIs. Having duplicate qualified names can lead to cross-linking and can break the test system or lead to inconsistent results.
How do I resolve this error?
Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
- Add the files with duplicate names to a LabVIEW project library.
- Rename the files with duplicate names. With all calling VIs open, select the Save As option, then select rename to update the callers to refer to the new VI name.
- Configure the steps in the sequence to be called in the context of different LabVIEW projects.