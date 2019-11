Error -16605: LabVIEW NXG Not Installed For Addon Version

The package is configured to publish an Addon for a version of the LabVIEW NXG development environment, [addon version], that is not currently installed. The files in the Addon will not be published to LabVIEW NXG.

Why does this error occur?

The package is currently configured to publish examples to a LabVIEW NXG Addon version for which the corresponding development environment is not installed.

How do I resolve this error?

Install the required version of LabVIEW NXG.