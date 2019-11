Error -16519: Cannot Rebuild Packed Project Library Defined in TestStand Override Module Dialog

Cannot rebuild the override packed project library '[Packed project library filename]' defined in the TestStand Override Module Dialog for the following TestStand step.

Why does this error occur?

There was an error rebuilding the specified packed project library, which is defined in the TestStand Override Module Dialog.

How do I resolve this error?

In TestStand, find the step specified in the message, then rebuild the packed project library using the 'Build Packed Project Library' button in the Override Module dialog.