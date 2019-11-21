Error -16057: Disconnected Items Found

Disconnected files and/or directories found.
Why does this error occur?
A disconnected item is an item specified in a package which is not associated with a source item. An item can become disconnected if the source item is removed during discovery or the source item is missing on the file system. Packages cannot be built if they contain disconnected items.
How do I resolve this error?
Perform one or more of the following actions:
- If the disconnected item is no longer required, remove it from the package by selecting it and clicking the Remove Selection from Package toolbar button or pressing the Delete key. Or remove all disconnected items from the package by clicking the Remove All Disconnected Items toolbar button.
- If the disconnected item is still required, but the source item it corresponds to is missing, make sure that the source item is present on the file system or update the parent source item's reference to it. Then run discovery again. If the source item did not change name, it should be automatically reconnected.
- If the disconnected item is still required, but is not reconnected by discovery, reconnect it to the appropriate source item. You can do this by either dragging the source item from the Inputs pane and dropping it on the disconnected item in the package, or dragging the disconnected item from the package and dropping it on the source item.