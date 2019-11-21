Error -16045: Plugin Cannot Get Default Company Exclusions

Error occurred getting the default company product exclusions in the Package Builder support for [component product name].

Why does this error occur?

Package Builder will ignore discovered source items that are .NET assemblies with a Company Name or Product Name in the assembly info that is found in the discovery exclusions list. This list is specified in part by Package Builder support for specific applications. The support for one of these applications could not load the default exclusion company and product names.

How do I resolve this error?

Refer to the message details for more information.