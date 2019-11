Error -16039: Solution Save Failure

An error occurred while saving the solution.

Why does this error occur?

The file could not be created or written to at the specified path because the path cannot be accessed, a file already exists and is read-only, you do not have privileges to create a file at this location, or there was an internal error creating the solution file contents.

How do I resolve this error?

Check that a file can be created at the specified location with the current user privileges and refer to the message details for more information.