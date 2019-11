Error -16030: Cli Error

An error occurred while performing the actions specified by the NI Package Builder Command Line Interface (CLI) arguments.

Why does this error occur?

Either the solution specified could not be loaded or the combination of arguments specified is not allowed.

How do I resolve this error?

Refer to the message details for more information. For help on specific commands supported by the CLI, invoke the help for the CLI application from the command line using the -h argument.