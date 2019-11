Error -16026: An Error Occurred While Performing Analysis

An unexpected error occurred while executing an analysis rule. Refer to the message details for more information.

Why does this error occur?

Analysis is performed as part of the build of packages, installers, and repositories to identify common problems or errors before starting the build process. An unexpected internal error occurred while performing the analysis operation.

How do I resolve this error?

Refer to the message details for more information.