Error -16015: Cannot Create Package Staging Directory

Cannot create package staging directory: '[stage directory full path]'.

Why does this error occur?

When building a package installer or repository, the files are first copied to a staging directory that will become the contents of the package. An error occurred creating the staging directory. The directory path is too long, you do not have the correct permissions to create a directory at the path, or the drive or network location cannot be accessed.

How do I resolve this error?

Check that a directory can be created at the specified path and that the application is running with the correct user privileges.