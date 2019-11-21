User Interface

Use the NI Package Builder user to structure package files and configure packages for installation. Refer to the image below for information on each pane's functionality.
Solution: Stores the configuration of input files, packages, installers, and repositories.
Inputs pane: Use this to add source input files or directories to packages.
Inputs pane (Dependency View): Check here to see the dependency relationship between files that support discovering dependencies, such as TestStand sequence files.
Inputs pane (File System View): Use this to see the location on the local file system of your inputs and dependent files.
Editor pane: Use this pane to add directories and files to target locations for deploying files in a package. Add files to the package by dragging them from the Inputs pane to the Editor pane.
Packages pane: This pane displays the packages to build, and defines package dependencies, relationships, and constraints.
Installers and Repositories pane: Use this pane to create and build package installers and local repositories, as well as configure packages to include dependencies.
Properties pane: Use this pane to set properties for selected items in the Inputs, Editor, Packages, and Installers and Repositories panes.
Output pane: Check here to verify the status of the current solution and check build messages.
Errors and Warnings pane: This pane displays build errors and warnings for the most recent build of packages, package installers, and local repositories.
Tip
Re-dock panes with a pin in the top, right corner in a new locaiton by dragging the header of the pane to a new location. Package Builder saves your current layout when you close the program, and restores it when you restart the program. To reset the layout, select Edit»Reset Window Layout.