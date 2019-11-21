Updating a File or Dependency Within a Package

To update a file or dependency within an existing package, open the Package Builder solution file (.pbs file) and re-run discovery to review changes to the dependency hierarchy. You can then update the package contents.

The following table provides common scenarios for changing files within a package before you build.

Situation Process You want to add a new file to a package. Navigate to the new file either in the Dependencies View or File System View of the Input pane and then drag the file to the Editor. A top-level input item on disk has a new name or location within the package, and a yellow triangle appears next to it in the Inputs pane. Right-click on the item and select Find Missing Input Item on disk. Browse to the file location and select the item. Package Builder will re-perform discovery and update the name of the input item. A dependent item on disk that is already in a package has a new name, and it shows up in the Editor pane as a yellow triangle and is in the disconnected state. You can either (1) drag the renamed file from the Input pane to the old filename in the Editor or (2) drag the file from the Editor to the new filename in the Input pane. This will reconnect the file. You no longer want to distribute a file in the package. Select the file in the Editor and delete it. You want to deploy an existing file to a different location in the same package. Drag the file to the new location. You want to deploy an existing file to a different package. Right-click on the file and select Cut, then open the destination package and navigate to the new file location. Right-click on the destination directory and paste the file in to add it to the package.

Note If Version field to increment is set to None, update the version number of the package in the Properties pane using the Version (next build) property. If Version field to increment is set to Patch or Build, then the version is already incremented from the last successful build.

Note Because packages have a checksum to verify their integrity, you should not directly edit a package file.