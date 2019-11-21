Target Root Directories

The following table shows how a Target Root Directory in the Editor pane maps to an installation folder.
|Target Root Directory
|Installation Folder
|[BootVolume]
|%SystemDrive%
|[Desktop]
|%Public%\Desktop
|[Documents]
|%Public%\Documents
|[Home]
|%Public%
|[National Instruments Shared (32-bit]
|[NIDir32]\Shared**
|[National Instruments Shared (64-bit)] *
|[NIDir64]\Shared**
|[Program Files (32-bit)]
|64-bit Target OS:
|[Program Files (64-bit)] *
|%ProgramFiles%
|[Program Menu]
|%ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs
|[ProgramData]
|%ProgramData%
|[Startup]
|%ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\StartUp
|[System (32-bit)]
|64-bit Target OS:
|[System (64-bit)] *
|%WinDir%\system32
|[Temp](NIPkgMgrTempUnique)
|%Temp%\NIPackageManager\<Temporary unique subdirectory per package>
|[TestStand Application Data]
|64-bit Target OS:
|[TestStand Public Documents]
|64-bit Target OS:
* Only available with a Supported OS setting of Windows 32-bit and 64-bit.
** NIDir32 defaults to C:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments and NIDir64 defaults to C:\Program Files\National Instruments.