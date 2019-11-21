Target Root Directories

The following table shows how a Target Root Directory in the Editor pane maps to an installation folder.

Target Root Directory Installation Folder [BootVolume] %SystemDrive% [Desktop] %Public%\Desktop [Documents] %Public%\Documents [Home] %Public% [National Instruments Shared (32-bit] [NIDir32]\Shared** [National Instruments Shared (64-bit)] * [NIDir64]\Shared** [Program Files (32-bit)] 64-bit Target OS: %ProgramFiles(X86)% 32-bit Target OS: %ProgramFiles% [Program Files (64-bit)] * %ProgramFiles% [Program Menu] %ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs [ProgramData] %ProgramData% [Startup] %ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\StartUp [System (32-bit)] 64-bit Target OS: %WinDir%\SysWOW64 32-bit Target OS: %WinDir%\system32 [System (64-bit)] * %WinDir%\system32 [Temp](NIPkgMgrTempUnique) %Temp%\NIPackageManager\<Temporary unique subdirectory per package> [TestStand Application Data] 64-bit Target OS: %SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\TestStand <Version> (64-bit) 32-bit Target OS: %SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\TestStand <Version> (32-bit) [TestStand Public Documents] 64-bit Target OS: %Public%\Documents\National Instruments\Test Stand <Version> (64-bit) 32-bit Target OS: %Public%\Documents\National Instruments\Test Stand <Version (32-bit)

* Only available with a Supported OS setting of Windows 32-bit and 64-bit.

** NIDir32 defaults to C:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments and NIDir64 defaults to C:\Program Files\National Instruments.