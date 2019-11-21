Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Target Root Directories

Last Modified: November 20, 2019

The following table shows how a Target Root Directory in the Editor pane maps to an installation folder.

Target Root Directory Installation Folder
[BootVolume] %SystemDrive%
[Desktop] %Public%\Desktop
[Documents] %Public%\Documents
[Home] %Public%
[National Instruments Shared (32-bit] [NIDir32]\Shared**
[National Instruments Shared (64-bit)] * [NIDir64]\Shared**
[Program Files (32-bit)] 64-bit Target OS:
  • %ProgramFiles(X86)%
32-bit Target OS:
  • %ProgramFiles%
[Program Files (64-bit)] * %ProgramFiles%
[Program Menu] %ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs
[ProgramData] %ProgramData%
[Startup] %ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\StartUp
[System (32-bit)] 64-bit Target OS:
  • %WinDir%\SysWOW64
32-bit Target OS:
  • %WinDir%\system32
[System (64-bit)] * %WinDir%\system32
[Temp](NIPkgMgrTempUnique) %Temp%\NIPackageManager\<Temporary unique subdirectory per package>
[TestStand Application Data] 64-bit Target OS:
  • %SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\TestStand <Version> (64-bit)
32-bit Target OS:
  • %SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\TestStand <Version> (32-bit)
[TestStand Public Documents] 64-bit Target OS:
  • %Public%\Documents\National Instruments\Test Stand <Version> (64-bit)
32-bit Target OS:
  • %Public%\Documents\National Instruments\Test Stand <Version (32-bit)

* Only available with a Supported OS setting of Windows 32-bit and 64-bit.

** NIDir32 defaults to C:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments and NIDir64 defaults to C:\Program Files\National Instruments.

