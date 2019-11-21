Properties

Display name The name of the package which will show in package management software, such as NI Package Manager. Use the following conventions for package display names: Use capital letters and spaces for the display name. For example, use “Acme Product User Interface” instead of “Acme_prod_ui”.

Packages should have unique names. For example, a product package is “Acme Product” and depends on infrastructure package “Acme Product UI Support”.

Do not include version information in the display name. Package managers display the version as a separate field.

Output directory The path on disk where NI Package Builder will generate the package file. NI Package Builder also creates a package stage directory in this location, which contains the files used to generate the package.

Package name The package name, which uniquely identifies the package. Use the following guidelines for naming a package: Package name should use lowercase and uniquely define the package. For example, acme-product or acme-product-api .

or . Do not put version information in package name unless the product is side-by-side. For example, do not use acme-product-2019 and acme-product-2020 , unless you are installing the products side-by-side on the target machine.

and , unless you are installing the products side-by-side on the target machine. Do not include build, architecture, or development stages in the name. For example, do not use acme-product-beta , acme-product-15.1.1 , or acme-product64 .

Supported OS Sets the operating system and bitness compatibility. Available options are: Windows 64-bit only (default)—creates a package that can only be installed on a 64-bit operating system. Use this option unless the package specifically must be compatible with 32-bit OSs.

Windows 32-bit and 64-bit—creates a package that can be used on both 32-bit and 64-bit operating systems. Certain 64-bit specific target root directories will not be available.

Category Specifies the purpose of the package file.

Version (next build) Sets the version for the next build of the package.

Version field to increment Sets whether the major or minor version is incremented for each build. You can set this to None to manually edit the version.

Maintainer The person or group responsible for maintaining the package.

Contact email Sets the email to use to contact the maintainer or company for the package.

Homepage The URL for the owner’s homepage.

Synopsis Single line of text that briefly explains the purpose of the package.

Description Detailed text that describes the package content.

Include with runtime deployment package Specifies whether you want to include this package in your run-time deployment.

Display in NI Package Manager products Specifies whether to show this package in the list of installed products in NI Package Manager.