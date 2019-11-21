You can change the attributes for each installer or repository by selecting the package in the Packages pane and then using the Properties Pane to change the editable properties. The pane greys out uneditable read-only properties..
|Property
|Details
|Name
|The name of the installer.
|Output directory
|The local path on disk where NI Package Builder will generate the installer or repository. NI Package Builder also creates a package staging directory in this location, which contains the files used to generate the package.
|Description
|[Package installer only] Detailed text that describes the package installer content.
|Include NI certificates package
|[Package installer only] Includes NI certificates in the installer or repository so that the certificates package appears in the recommended packages list. Including the NI certificates package ensures that you can install the NI drivers you deploy without security dialogs.